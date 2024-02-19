NFL Mock Draft: 2 Early QBs, a surprise at number 1, and the Dolphins finally address a problem
By Gaston Rubio
The Jacksonville Jaguars are up with pick 17 in the next list on this 2024 NFL Mock Draft.
17. Jacksonville Jaguars, Quinyon Mitchell, CB Toledo
When you play against CJ Stroud and Michael Pittman Jr twice a year, you need help on defense. Jacksonville finished the season ranked 18th in total defense.
Quinyon Mitchell out of Toledo will help a Jaguars defense that has to contend with the likes of Houston and Indianapolis’ offense twice a year.
18. Cincinnati Bengals, Jer'Zhan Newton, DT Illinois
With the 27th-ranked defense and the 13th-ranked pass rush the Cincinnati Bengals go get defensive line help by selecting Jer'Zhan Newton out of Illinois.
Newton is a two-time All-American and is the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year for 2023. Newton has great leverage at the point of attack and will be a great addition to a struggling defense.
19. Los Angeles Rams, Laiatu Latu, DE UCLA
Aaron Donald isn’t getting any younger and the Rams defense finished ranked 25th. Selecting Laiatu Latu from UCLA would be a much-needed infusion of youth on the Rams roster.
After medically retiring in 2020 because of surgery from a neck injury, Latu has become a top NFL prospect at his position. It is because of his medical history that I think Latu comes off the board at 19 and not earlier.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers, Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB Alabama
The second corner from Alabama and fourth Crimson Tide player overall, Kool-Aid McKinstry finds his way into the Steelers' secondary. McKinstry will find himself joining a Pittsburgh defense that features Minkah Fitzpatrick, Joey Porter Jr, and TJ Watt.
McKinstry finished his 2023 season with 7 pass deflections, 2 tackles for loss, and 32 total tackles.
21. Miami Dolphins, Jackson Powers-Johnson, C Oregon
The Miami Dolphins have too many needs for so few draft picks. Keeping Tua Tagovailoa upright is of utmost importance. With five offensive linemen set to hit free agency, the Dolphins must select one in the draft.
Christmas comes early in the form of Jackson Powers-Johnson. The physical center from Oregon is just what the doctor ordered. Even if Miami resigns Connor Williams, Powers-Johnson can slide to right or left guard without a hitch.
22. Philadelphia Eagles, Brian Thomas Jr., WR LSU
The Philadelphia Eagles had a disappointing finish to what started out to be a promising 2023 season. Brian Thomas is regarded as one of the best wide receivers in the draft. Knowing Jalen Hurts can never have enough weapons, the Eagles select Thomas with the 22nd pick.
23. Houston Texans, Amarius Mims, T Georgia
Having found their franchise quarterback in the 2023 NFL draft the Texans have won half the battle. The other half is protecting that quarterback. With Laremy Tunsil securing the left side Houston selects Amarius Mims from Georgia to secure the right side of the o-line for years to come.
24. Dallas Cowboys, Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB Missouri
Dallas and their top 10 defense let them down versus the Packers in this year's playoffs. The Cowboys did their best without Trevon Diggs throughout the season but they couldn't get over the hump without him. Adding Rakestraw to this Dallas defense gives them another weapon on special teams as well.