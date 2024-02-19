NFL Mock Draft: 2 Early QBs, a surprise at number 1, and the Dolphins finally address a problem
By Gaston Rubio
We wrap our first 2024 NFL Mock draft starting with the Packers at 25.
25. Green Bay Packers, Troy Fautanu, T Washington
Jordan Love emerged as the franchise quarterback Green Bay had been hoping for towards the end of the season. Putting an exclamation on his 2023 season was his playoff victory over Dallas. With David Bakhtiari's status in question, Green Bay does right by selecting Troy Fautanu here.
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Zach Frazier, C West Virginia
Tampa Bay entered the 2023 season assuming they had a stopgap at quarterback. Tampa Bay got more than they bargained for as Baker Mayfield threw for over 4,000 yards and 28 touchdowns. Armed with their new quarterback Tampa Bay goes out and gets Baker some much-needed protection in center, Zach Frazier
27. Arizona Cardinals, Payton Wilson, LB North Carolina State
Arizona was the worst-ranked defense in the league as well as the worst run defense in the league. For this reason, Payton Wilson out of NC State becomes the first linebacker taken off the board. Wilson finished his senior year with 69 solo tackles, 3 interceptions, 1 forced fumble, and 6 sacks.
28. Buffalo Bills, Troy Franklin, WR Oregon
Stefon Diggs seemed to have a bit of turmoil in Buffalo throughout the season and Gabe Davis is set to be a free agent this year Buffalo is in need of a new wide receiver. Troy Franklin would be a perfect fit for Josh Allen and this Buffalo offense.
29. Detroit Lions, Tyler Guyton, T Oklahoma
The Lions hit a home run when they drafted Penei Sewell out of Oregon. With some changes coming to the offensive line via free agency it makes sense for the Lions to draft Tyler Guyton out of Oklahoma.
30. Baltimore Ravens, Ladd McConkey, WR Georgia
Rookie sensation Zay Flowers was the youngest receiver on the team last year. OBJ and Agholor are only getting older. Drafting wideout Ladd McConkey here would give Lamar Jackson another weapon on offense opposite Zay Flowers.
31. San Francisco 49ers, Graham Barton, T Duke
Trent Williams isn't getting any younger and San Francisco finds themselves in a bit of a salary cap bind. Drafting Graham Barton here makes sense for San Francisco as they start grooming Trent Williams' replacement.
32. Kansas City Chiefs, Adonai Mitchell, WR Texas
The Chiefs had a rough year at the wide reeiver position and yet still won the Super Bowl. This is a case of the rich gettig richer as the Chiefs are able to snag Texas wideout Adonai Mitchell with the last pick in the first round.