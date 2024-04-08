NFL Mock Draft: 6 quarterbacks taken in this first round mock, Dolphins
By Gaston Rubio
The 2024 NFL Draft is 17 days away and barring a catastrophe, Caleb Williams will be the number 1 pick in the draft. The selections after Williams are what has everyone scratching their heads.
Everyone, including the Chiefs, is looking to get better. Some teams have more needs than others. With that in mind, here is the latest first-round mock draft for the 2024 NFL Draft.
Unlike my previous NFL mock drafts, this draft will allow for trades. When trading picks, the draft value chart will be used to ensure fairness.
Four quarterbacks taken within first 6 picks to start the draft.
#1 Chicago Bears Caleb Williams QB USC
It is no surprise who the Chicago Bears are selecting at number one. After trading away Justin Fields to Pittsburgh it was almost a foregone conclusion that the Bears would select Willaims number one overall.
The Bears are hitching their wagons to Williams in hopes that he is the franchise quarterback everyone expects him to be. Time will tell whether Williams was worth the hype.
#2 Washington Commanders Drake Maye QB UNC
The Washington Commanders come in at number two and they too need a quarterback. Much has been debated as to whom the Commanders will select.
Fortunately for Washington, this draft has several top-level quarterbacks to choose from. Dan Quinn starts his tenure by selecting Drake Maye from the University of North Carolina.
Maye has been in the top five conversations since the beginning of the draft prospect. Maye had an impressive Pro Day, which only further solidified his spot as the number 2 overall selection.