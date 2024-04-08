NFL Mock Draft: 6 quarterbacks taken in this first round mock, Dolphins
By Gaston Rubio
Minnesota makes history by selecting 6th quarterback in 1st round.
#22 Philadelphia Eagles Cooper DeJean CB Iowa
Other mock drafts have Cooper Dejean going to Philadelphia at number 22. With Darius Slay getting older the Eagles must get younger in the secondary.
DeJean will help Philadelphia in the secondary as well as on special teams.
#23 Minnesota Vikings Bo Nix QB Oregon
The Minnesota Vikings allowed Kirk Cousins to walk away in free agency. Knowing that they need a quarterback, the Vikings select Bo Nix at 23.
Minnesota lost out on J.J. McCarthy early in the first round. Not selecting until number 108 Minnesota doesn't take any chances and reaches for Nix to secure a franchise quarterback.
#24 Dallas Cowboys Amarius Mims T Georgia
Amarius Mims was a force to be reckoned with in college. Adding him to Dallas' offensive line will only help Dallas get over the hump in next year's playoffs.
With a top 5 defense in 2023, improving the offensive line will help Dak Prescott and the Cowboy offense advance in next year's playoffs.