NFL Mock Draft: 6 quarterbacks taken in this first round mock, Dolphins

By Gaston Rubio

NFL Combine
NFL Combine / Kara Durrette/GettyImages
#25 Green Bay Packers Jackson Powers-Johnson G/C Oregon

With so many offensive linemen available in the 2024 NFL Draft even at 25 the Packers get a can't-miss prospect. Jackson Powers-Johnson will bring a tenacity and physicality the Packers missed with the absence of David Bakhtiari

#26 Tampa Bay Bucaneers Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama

The resurgence of Baker Mayfield and the re-signing of Mike Evans allows the Bucs to focus on the defensive side of the football. Having lost some players to free agency the Bucs select Kool-Aid McKinstry from Alabama

#27 Arizona Cardinals Byron Murphy DT Texas

The Arizona Cardinals beefed up their defensive line by adding Byron Murphy late in the first round. The Cardinals are one of 3 teams this year who have multiple first-round picks.

With their second pick of the first round they choose to address the defense and select who some believe is the best defensive tackle in this draft.

#28 Buffalo Bills Jer'Zhan Newton DT Illinois

The Buffalo Bills lost several players to free agency in the off season. Looking to rebuild their defense they select Jer'Zhan Newton from Illinois.

