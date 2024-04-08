Phin Phanatic
NFL Mock Draft: 6 quarterbacks taken in this first round mock, Dolphins

By Gaston Rubio

NFL Combine
NFL Combine / Kara Durrette/GettyImages
Dolphins trade back, add draft picks and versatility at offensive line

#29 Detroit Lions Demeioun "Chop" Robinson DE Penn State

The Detroit Lions got their first playoff win in over 20 years. Their disappointing loss to the 49ers left them wanting more. With a tough offensive line, the Lions look to improve their defense.

"Chop" Robinson will look to add a much needed pass rush for the Detroit Lions.

#30 Baltimore Ravens Ladd McConkey WR Georgia

Zay Flowers had a stellar rookie season in 2023. With the exit of Odell Beckham Jr, the Ravens need to add a wide receiver. Ladd McConkey will be a great addition opposite Zay Flowers.

#31 Miami Dolphins (trade with San Francisco) Graham Barton T Duke

Graham Barton is listed as a left tackle for Duke University. At 6'5" and 315 pounds, he's built more like an offensive guard.

Nonetheless, Barton can play left guard until Terron Armstead retires. Should Miami find prototypical left tackle they could keep Barton at guard for years to come.

Ladd McConkey
Capital One Orange Bowl - Georgia v Florida State / Brandon Sloter/GettyImages

#32 Kansas City Chiefs Xavier Worthy WR Texas

The struggles present in Kansas City's wide receiver room were well-documented last year. Looking to improve their wide receiving group the Chiefs add Xavier Worthy.

