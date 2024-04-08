NFL Mock Draft: 6 quarterbacks taken in this first round mock, Dolphins
By Gaston Rubio
Dolphins trade back, add draft picks and versatility at offensive line
#29 Detroit Lions Demeioun "Chop" Robinson DE Penn State
The Detroit Lions got their first playoff win in over 20 years. Their disappointing loss to the 49ers left them wanting more. With a tough offensive line, the Lions look to improve their defense.
"Chop" Robinson will look to add a much needed pass rush for the Detroit Lions.
#30 Baltimore Ravens Ladd McConkey WR Georgia
Zay Flowers had a stellar rookie season in 2023. With the exit of Odell Beckham Jr, the Ravens need to add a wide receiver. Ladd McConkey will be a great addition opposite Zay Flowers.
#31 Miami Dolphins (trade with San Francisco) Graham Barton T Duke
Graham Barton is listed as a left tackle for Duke University. At 6'5" and 315 pounds, he's built more like an offensive guard.
Nonetheless, Barton can play left guard until Terron Armstead retires. Should Miami find prototypical left tackle they could keep Barton at guard for years to come.
#32 Kansas City Chiefs Xavier Worthy WR Texas
The struggles present in Kansas City's wide receiver room were well-documented last year. Looking to improve their wide receiving group the Chiefs add Xavier Worthy.