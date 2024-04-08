NFL Mock Draft: 6 quarterbacks taken in this first round mock, Dolphins
By Gaston Rubio
#3 New England Patriots Jayden Daniels QB LSU
At number three is where the draft starts to get interesting. The Patriots certainly need a new quarterback after trading Mac Jones to the Jaguars in the off-season.
With Michael Penix Jr and Bo Nix receiving 2nd round grades, the Patriots could draft Marvin Harrison at number 3 and get their franchise quarterback in the next round. Having pick number 34 in the second round makes this thought process more of a reality.
However, with so many quarterback-needy franchises this year the Patriots select Jayden Daniels. The 2024 NFL Draft is deep at the wide receiver position.
Xavier Legette and Brian Thomas Jr are no Marvin Harrison Jr, but with the right quarterback, they can still be franchise wide-outs. The Patriots gamble here in hopes that they find a wideout in round 2.
#4 Arizona Cardinals Marvin Harrison Jr WR Ohio State
With Kyler Murray signed through 2028 and a guaranteed salary of 35.3 million in 2024, the Cardinals are one of the few teams who won't be drafting a quarterback in the first round. One of the best complements to Murray's game would be a wide receiver.
With the first three teams selecting a quarterback that leaves Arizona with the easiest decision in the 2024 NFL Draft. Arizona selects the 2023 Biletnikoff Award winner in Marvin Harrison Jr.