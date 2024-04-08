NFL Mock Draft: 6 quarterbacks taken in this first round mock, Dolphins
By Gaston Rubio
3 of 12
#5 Los Angeles Chargers Malik Nabers WR LSU
The Chargers had a mass exodus of players on offense during the off-season. Fortunately for the Chargers they already have a franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert.
Coach Harbaugh starts his tenure in Los Angeles by selecting Malik Nabers. This gives Justin Herbert a great wide receiver target and a cornerstone for Harbaugh's offense for years to come.
#6 Denver Broncos (trade with New York Giants) J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan
At number six we have the first trade of the 2024 NFL draft. Denver knows that Minnesota also needs a quarterback. Denver trades their 1st, 3rd, and 4th round picks in 2024 for pick number 6 that belonged to the New York Giants.
J.J. McCarthy had a great combine and an even better Pro Day. His performance propelled him into the top 10 of the draft, evidenced by Denver's selection at number 6.