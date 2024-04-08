NFL Mock Draft: 6 quarterbacks taken in this first round mock, Dolphins
By Gaston Rubio
#9 Chicago Bears Joe Alt T Notre Dame
The Chicago Bears are the lucky recipients of two top-10 picks. After selecting their franchise quarterback at number 1 the Bears protect their investment by selecting Joe Alt at number 9.
Joe Alt is the most ready-left tackle in the 2024 NFL Draft. He's fluid off the ball and has great power. He should be protecting Caleb Williams and his blindside for years to come.
#10 Seattle Seahawks (trade with NYJ) Michael Penix Jr Washington
In a surprise move the Seahawks trade up with the New York Jets to select Michael Penix Jr. With the Jets being in win-now mode they send the number 10 pick to Seattle for Seattle's 16th pick of the first round and a 3rd round pick.
By drafting a quarterback the Seahawks prepare for a future without Geno Smith. Smith had a renaissance year in 2023, defying expectations. At 33 years old, how much time in the NFL does Smith have left?