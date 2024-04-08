NFL Mock Draft: 6 quarterbacks taken in this first round mock, Dolphins
By Gaston Rubio
#11 Minnesota Viking Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo
Still hurting from Denver's trade to get J.J. McCarthy, the Vikings focus on the defensive side of the ball and select Quinyon Mitchell.
The Vikings were amongst the top in 2023 in blitzing, adding Mitchell to their secondary will allow Brian Flores to conjure up more elaborate blitz packages in 2024.
#12 New York Giants Olumuyiwa Fashanu T Penn State
Daniel Jones and the New York Giants quarterbacks were amongst the most sacked quarterbacks in 2023. Brian Daboll looks to protect his franchise quarterback by selecting Olumuyiwa Fashanu from Penn State.