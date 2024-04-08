NFL Mock Draft: 6 quarterbacks taken in this first round mock, Dolphins
By Gaston Rubio
#13 Las Vegas Raiders Terrion Arnold CB Alabama
Las Vegas' defense gets better in 2024 with the addition of Terrion Arnold. Arnold was a standout in the NFL Combine as well as a standout for Nick Saban at Alabama.
#14 New Orleans Saints Taliese Fuaga T Oregon State
This is by far my favorite offensive lineman in the 2024 NFL Draft. My only wish is that he would've fallen to the Dolphins.
Taliese Fuaga is physical, tenacious, and relentless. The Saints look to protect David Carr and beef up their offensive line. Selecting Fuaga at 14 will do just that.
#15 Indianapolis Colts Brock Bowers TE Georgia
The Colts secured Michael Pittman Jr in the offseason and now look to add more firepower on offense. With Jonathan Taylor returning as running back and Anthony Richardson set to make his return in 2024, selecting Brock Bowers will elevate this offense even further.