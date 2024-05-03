NFL Power Rankings after the 2024 NFL Draft: Did the Dolphins climb or drop?
Should Dolphins fans feel confident ahead of the '24 campaign?
By Brian Miller
No. 5: Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens draft class was a good one and filled needs. Last year, the Ravens were the best in the AFC until they ran into the Kansas City Chiefs, and then they looked like the rest of the conference. John Harbaugh is a good head coach, but they are folding in the playoffs.
No. 6: Houston Texans
What is there not to like? They have the returning Offensive Rookie of the Year and a defense that continues to grow. In the draft, the Texans did very well to get both long-term and immediate help for the roster.
No. 7: Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals are great on paper, but they have to beat the Ravens. Their quarterback, Joe Burrow, also has to stay healthy, which he has a problem with. The Bengals are not a good football team without him, but when he is on the field, they are much harder to beat.
No. 8: Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jaguars added a lot of help in free agency, and their draft was good as well. The Jaguars are on the cusp of being a perennial playoff team, but they have to get past the Texans, who improved considerably as well.
No. 9: Pittsburgh Steelers
It doesn't matter if you like Russell Wilson or find him overrated; he was in a horrible situation with Denver, and in Pittsburgh, he won't need to carry the team. The Steelers were good enough to make the playoffs last year without solid quarterback play. Wilson will be better in Pittsburgh, and their draft will help the team a lot.