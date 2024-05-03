NFL Power Rankings after the 2024 NFL Draft: Did the Dolphins climb or drop?
Should Dolphins fans feel confident ahead of the '24 campaign?
By Brian Miller
No. 15: Buffalo Bills
This may be high for Buffalo. They are a good football team when Josh Allen has players to work with and as long as he has at QB, the Bills can win games but this team is going to be a lot different than it was last year given all the released players and roster turnover. It may take more than a quarter of the season for them to play consistently.
No. 16: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Buccaneers made enough moves to stay competitive and will give QB Baker Mayfield another year. He played well last season, and this year, he will get more help and didn't lose much offensively to stifle him.
No. 17: Indianapolis Colts
The Colts will only go as far as Anthony Richardson will take them. They lost players this past offseason and added some quality guys to the team, but if Richardson goes down again, so will the Colts.
No. 18: Green Bay Packers
Jordan Love had shown he can lead an NFL team to the postseason and win. The problem for Green Bay is there was a lot of turnover that Love and the rest of the squad need to overcome.