NFL ruins Miami Dolphins fans Metlife Takeover with Black Friday schedule, sort of
By Brian Miller
The annual MetLife Takeover will still be moving forward in 2023 but the nationally televised game between the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets will not be easy for many Dolphins fans.
MetLife Takeover is a massive event. An almost year long endeavor that culminates with the Dolphins vs. Jets at the stadium.
This year, things could be a little different. Yes, fans are still going to take over MetLife. A holiday isn't going to change that but the annual meet up at Slattery's Midtown Pub could be a bit different. Hosted the night before at the bar and restaurant, Slattery's has become the go-to for Dolphins fans visiting New York for the game.
The entire event is hosted by the great folks at DolfansNYC who are well past 10 years and counting. To be honest, I can't remember which year they are heading into now. It's just a normal event these days.
DolfansNYC's "NY Home" is at Slattery's so while there will probably still be something going on, there is a bigger chance that the scale might be smaller.
Regardless, don't expect a big drop off from the fans attending despite the post-Thanksgiving date. This is a big ticket travel game that should still fill two upper-deck sections.
For the game, you will able to purchase package deals that often include food and transportation to the game and back to Slattery's on Friday. Please check in often at DolfansNYC.com or MetlifeTakeover.com for the latest information.