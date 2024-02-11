NFL Rumors- Tua Tagovailoa is being linked to the idea that he has a strong case to ask for $55M a year
There's loose talk out there that Tua has a case to ask for $55M a year.
By Matt Serniak
The Super Bowl is only in a few more hours but it is Tua Tagovailoa that is making everyone's jaw drop with the amount of money per year he might end up asking for.
I can't say that I am that surprised that Tua, who had statistically a very good season, would try and get the highest possible deal he can. But honestly seeing the number even just possibly being $55M made me feel like someone just punched me in the jejunum.
In this article by Mike Garafalo, he breaks down why Tua has an argument to ask for that type of money.
In it, Garafalo mentions the obvious reason why Tua would feel that he has a strong case to enter the negotiating room and ask for more money than Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow. He ended up being in the top five in several passing categories such as TDs, and completion percentage and he did the one thing not many thought he could do and that was stay healthy for the entire season. I wouldn't say that Tua's argument is as strong as government vs. PFC Loudon Downey and Lance Corporal Harold Dawson but it's not bad.
But like how Jack Ross and the United States government thought they easily had an open and shut case against the soldiers, everyone such as Lt Kaffee knew what the truth was.
The truth is his clients never intended to kill anyone just like we know that Tua Tagovailoa even with what he accomplished last year is worth being the top quarterback in terms of salary.
We have eyeballs and we saw how the final month of the season ended. It ended with Tua having chance after chance to show in big spots that he could lead the Miami Dolphins. We saw against the Titans, Ravens, Bills, and Chiefs that if you're going to ask Tua to be the man and make plays, there is a very good chance he is going to look like a regular everyday QB.
Well, I'm sorry. Regular everyday QBs don't get that type of money. Jake Browning, right now, is a regular everyday QB and even he went on a stretch of putting up very good numbers. But the whole point is; who cares about numbers when it gets to the end of the season and we're all looking to playoff advancement?
The answer is not many of us that want that. We actually want winning to happen and giving Tua that kind of money even though the salary cap is going up, would not feel at all like a move that a smart team makes. But, this is the Miami Dolphins we're talking about here.
I don't blame Tua for going to the brass of the Dolphins and asking for this if that is what he's going to do. Truth is, we have no clue what he's going to ask for. Go and make as much money as humanly possible. Selfishly, I'd like for Tua to ask for less so that the franchise doesn't get bogged down and have a hard time signing free agents but I'm not going to begin to tell someone how to handle their career.
I've accepted the fact that the Miami Dolphins are probably going to be offering Tua a long-term deal sometime this offseason. But making more than any other QB seems like a move that shouldn't be done. More than Daniel Jones, sure go ahead. But $55M a year, I don't think so.
Obviously, this won't be anywhere near the last time that we talk about Tua and the contract. Until that happens, just enjoy life.
Enjoy the Super Bowl. I got the Chiefs 24-20. My favorite prop is over in Brock Purdy rushing yards.
Eat and drink responsibly and if you have work tomorrow, good luck.
By the Way- I'm a big A Few Good Men guy and I will always try and shoehorn some references when I can. That's how I roll. Since that's the way I roll, here is one of the best scenes of all time.
