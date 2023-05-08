NFL schedule release facing delay? Did the late Aaron Rodgers deal mess it all up for the league?
By Brian Miller
By now, the NFL schedule should be 99.0% completed and ready to rollout on schedule. Now, there is talk that it may be delayed.
According to Peter King, there is still hope of a Thursday night national release but there are concerns that it may not be ready just yet. The schedule makers, according to King, are meeting with the commissioner later today.
This is just my opinion but did Aaron Rodgers late trade to the Jets mess up the entire plan? It could have because if there is one thing the NFL loves is a storyline.
Apparently part of the problems with the schedule are multiple. Mostly, they center around the primetime games, the Christmas even and triple-header Christmas day games. They center around the Thanksgiving games and other big market games. Maybe they are trying to get the Jets more national match-ups to showcase Rodgers, against the Chiefs or other big QB-to-QB marquee games.
One thing seems to be certain right now and that is the schedule could very well be delayed. The league won't release the schedule on a Friday or over the weekend. They won't release the schedule on a Monday either. Wednesdays and Thursdays have been their go-to's so we could be waiting another week entirely.
Of course, nothing screams NFL like pushing a deadline to the final minutes. In that regard, Thursday could still be doable but those in charge of the schedule and the computers that generate 100's of thousand of possibilities, will be working overtime in the next few days.
The one thing that also stands out is that if the league is having issues getting a schedule in place, an ideal one, not taking an extra week could cause problems for several teams who may end up on three game road-trips, stuck on short week Thursday night games, at this point, it seems like a spaghetti against the wall and see what sticks kind of scenario. And that might just be what we get in 2023.