NFL Top 100 adds another Miami Dolphins player as they reveal 41-50
The Miami Dolphins continue to be well represented in the NFL Top 100 for 2023 and now, another Dolphins player has made the list, the first in the top 50.
By Brian Miller
Jaylen Waddle enters the top 50 of the player-voted NFL Top 100. Coming it at number 44, Waddle not only is the first Miami player to reach the top 50 but also becomes the 4th Miami Dolphins to make the list.
So far the Dolphins have seen the following players make this years top 100 list.
- 83: Terron Armstead
- 82: Tua Tagovailoa
- 81: Christian Wilkins
The Dolphins should have at least two more players make the list. Both Tyreek Hill and Xavien Howard have yet to be named and both are expected to be a part of the list.
It is likely that Waddle is the last player not named Howard or Hill to make the list. He comes in at 44 which is fantastic for the 3rd year receiver. There was some wonderment on how far he would land on the list or if it all after the beginning of the reveal put Davonta Smith at 100.
Smith was drafted a few selections after Waddle and the two have remained players the media compares to each other.
The rest of the 50 is coming in the days and week ahead but seeing the Dolphins making an impression is good to see. Considering the players are voted on strictly by other players, the Dolphins are making an impression around the NFL.
Next year, the Dolphins could have even more with potentially Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips on the list as well as Jevon Holland. The Dolphins could add one more to the list if Dalvin Cook signs with the team. Cook was in bottom 20 reveal.