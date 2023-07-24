NFL top 100: First 10 revealed should give us insight into Miami Dolphins on the list...potentially
The first 10 names of the NFL Top 100 players of 2023 have been released and while there are no Miami Dolphihns on the list, we should be able to tell who should make it.
By Brian Miller
Who will be on the 2023 NFL Top 100 list from the Miami Dolphins? If the first 10 are any indication, we should see a few of Miami's players at the least.
91 Dalvin Cook
92 Marlon Humphrey
93 Eric Kendricks
94 Terry McLaurin
95 Jamaal Williams
96 Trevor Lawrence
97 Harrison Smith
98 Tristan Wirfs
99 DeMarcus Lawrence
DeVonta Smith
Could Dalvin Cook make the Dolphins one more player richer in this year's top 100? We don't know yet for sure but let's dive into the first ten players and see what this might mean to the Dolphins.
Coming it an 100 is Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith. Not sure he is a top 100 but his inclusion should mean that Jaylen Waddle makes the list in the next group of 10. Waddle posted better numbers than Smith and the only reason Smith should be on here and not Waddle is the Super Bowl appearance.
In their two seasons in the NFL, Smith has almost 300 more snap counts than Waddle according to ProFootballReference.com. Still, Waddle has 2,371 yards to Smith's 2,112, has 14 touchdowns to Smith's 13, and has 179 receptions to Smith's 159. Waddle, in 2022 posted nearly 150 yards more than Smith and one more touchdown.
Waddle should be in the top 100.
At 96, Trevor Lawrence jumps into the top 100 and that may not be good news for Tua Tagovailoa who posted similar numbers in 2022. Both threw 25 TDs and both threw 8 INTs last season but Lawrence delivered more than 600 yards of passing, had a better completion % by two points over Tua. Tua had the better record winning one more game.
Does this mean Tua makes it this year or comes up short? Most likely, if he is not on the next release of ten, he probably won't make the top 100 this year.
For the rest of the players, it really doesn't say too much about what we can expect. Yet. Xavien Howard, Jalen Ramsey, Terron Armstead, and Tyreek Hill are all expected to have their names on the list this year.