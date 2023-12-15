NFL Week 15 Sleeper: Best Dolphins vs. Jets Fantasy Picks
The Miami Dolphins are in a tight battle for the top spot in the AFC, and you can back your favorite players to get the job done as the 'Phins look to get back on track agianst the Jets this week thanks to Sleeper Picks.
You can pick players like Tua, Waddle, Mostert and more to have ‘more’ or ‘less’ of their projected stat lines, winning cash prizes if you’re right!
Now let’s get into our best picks for Dolphins vs. Jets Week 15.
Raheem Mostert More Than 0.5 Rushing TDs
There’s expected to be thunderstorms with winds of up to 19 mph for this game, which gives Miami all the reason in the world to lean into its rushing attack.
Mostert has been a touchdown machine this season (16 rushing TDs), recording at least one score in 10 games. And while the Jets do have a good defense, they’ve been suspect against the run – allowing teams to average 131.8 rushing yards per game (29th in NFL).
He’s top-five in the NFL in rushes inside the 10-yard-line AND rushes inside the 5-yard-line. Expect more of the same from Mostert during a monster season.
Tua Tagovailoa More Than 218.5 Passing Yards
The weather and the Jets secondary makes this a tough pick, but that’s why this line is so low in the first place!
Tua has thrown for 219+ passing yards in 11 games this season heading one of the best offenses in the NFL.
Tyreek Hill is questionable to play, but even without him, the Dolphins still have explosive players like Jaylen Waddle and De’Von Achane that can put this number within reach.
Considering the Dolphins need this win and Hill is chasing 2,000 yards, you might want to get in on this line in case he plays and it bumps up.
Zach Wilson More Than 0.5 INTs
Wilson had a nice moment in the sun last week, winning AFC Offensive Player of the Week after dismantling Houston in a 30-6 blowout.
But it’s hard to see that continuing on the road in the rain.
Wilson has thrown just seven interceptions this season (five games with 1+), but his new gun-slinger mentality has resulted in interceptions in two of his past three games.
This is a new carefree Wilson we’re dealing with and he’s liable to take a few risky throws considering he knows that his time as a starter in New York is almost certainly over at season’s end.
