Nick Saban and Mario Cristobal troll Dolphins fans on College GameDay
By Brian Miller
In the history of the Miami Dolphins, there are plenty of coaches and players who will bring out the worst in the fans. None of them, however, can do it like the mention of Nick Saban's name.
To this day, speak his name, and the fanbase practically comes together in a unified opinion of hate and vitriol. "Nick Saban. Nick Saban. Nick Saban." Well, I said it three times looking in the mirror, and nothing happened, but if I'm not back tomorrow, you will know why.
When Saban retired from the Alabama Crimson Tide, the same team he said he was not going to coach, it did nothing to soften the discontent from fans, nor has the nearly two decades that have passed since he quit and went to Alabama...the same team he said he was not going to coach.
Apparently, it isn't just the Dolphins fans who remember how much Saban was hated after leaving the team. On ESPN's College GameDay, Saban was joined by former Miami Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal, and the exchange couldn't have been more trolling for Dolphins fans.
Mario Cristobal says he was protecting Nick Saban from Dolphins fans
Cristobal remembers the feelings around South Florida toward Saban. "I had to protect him from Dolphins fans" is pure entertainment. Dolphins fans all over are shaking their fingers again, rolling their eyes, and silently cursing the name Nick Saban.
Saban was never going to last long in the NFL, where he had little control over the players. He couldn't keep up with the salary cap or the free agency issues, and he couldn't fix the quarterback problem. To this day, the decision to trade for Daunte Culpepper instead of signing free agent Drew Brees is one of the biggest mistakes in Dolphins history and one that Saban said may have completely changed his time with the Dolphins.
In 2021, Saban said that he was ready to sign Brees but the team doctors failed his physical despite clearance from Brees' surgeon. Saban had the final say and chose to listen to the doctors instead. Saban told the media that he probably would have stayed if Brees had joined the Dolphins. Everything he said before about missing college football and recruiting all went out the window when he backtracked on Brees and basically said he quit because he didn't have a good quarterback.
That is all water under the bridge now, but even after all these years, Saban is still conjuring up the demons that live deep inside the heads of Dolphins fans.