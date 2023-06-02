Nik Needham looks to rebound in 2023 on the Miami Dolphins roster
By Brian Miller
Nik Needham has had an interesting story in the NFL for the Miami Dolphins and 2023 could be his biggest breakout year of his still young career.
Nik Needham - Cornerback - entering 5th NFL season
- History
Nik Needham was an undrafted free agent signed in 2019. He made a big impression on the Dolphins coaches in camp and during the off-season, enough that he started 11 games after injuries forced him into a starting role. Needham showed some quality signs but he struggled throughout the year with his consistency. Many believed he would be a one and done UDFA but that wasn't the case.
His starting rolls dropped after 2019 and he started only 11 games the next two years but his role changed with the team and while he wasn't being credited with starts, he was playing in the games and starting to make an impact from the inside slot corner position.
Last year, Needham played in only 6 games before leaving the season entirely due to injury. He played well on the boundary where he was moved to but now, the questions are more about his recovery.
- Last season
5 games started out of six games played. Was injured and place on injured reserve. This off-season he was signed to a one-year contract. In 2022 prior to injury, Needham had 21 combined tackles. In his career he has 192, 1 touchdown, 2 interceptions, a forced fumble, and three sacks.
- Salary situation
$1.23 million in cap space $750K in dead money if released.
- 2023 Preview
It is hard to imagine Nik Needham not making the 2023 roster let alone not making an impact on the field. Needham's only question mark entering this season is whether he will recover fully and has no setbacks. Needham tore his Achilles against the Vikings and all signs point to him recovering fully.
If healthy, Needham is expected to play a big role in the Dolphins secondary. Capable of playing the boundary role, Needham could allow Cam Smith to develop more and let Jalen Ramsey play a more pivotal inside role in Vic Fangio's defense.