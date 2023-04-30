No rest for the Miami Dolphins as they begin signing undrafted free agents including one big NT
The Miami Dolphins 2023 NFL Draft is over as is everyone elses but now becomes the critical time of using the year's long evaluation process to add players that went undrafted.
The Dolphins didn't waste much time in getting more rookie players from the undrafted market. While many are long shots to make the roster, there are always gems, like Kader Kohou last year. Maybe there is another Nik Needham as well.
Miami has done pretty well recently with their undrafted free agents and one player this year is getting $100,000 guaranteed on his deal.
Brandon Pili, a defensive tackle/nose tackle out of USC is getting a good chunk of change from the Dolphins. Miami got him under contract pretty quickly and he has a real chance of making this year's roster.
Pili is a 4-year player for USC averaging over 400 snaps per season for the Trojans. His strengths are quick off the line with an ability to collapse the central pocket but while he won't be stat machine, his ability to take on blocks will allow others to make plays.
Pili like all rookies will be a project but he could lessen the blow next year should Miami lose both Zach Sieler and Raekwon Davis...assuming that Christian Wilkins doesn't leave.
In addition to Pili, the Dolphins have so far come into agreement with eight other undrafted rookies.
QB James Blackman - Arkansas State - A local Miami kid will be the 4th QB on the roster which is normal for off-season work and training camp.
DE Randy Charlton - Mississippi State
TE Julian Hill (Miami drafted one hybrid TE in round 6)
OL - Jarret Horst - Michigan State
LB - Aubrey Miller - Jackson State
S - Bennett Williams - Oregon
FS - Ethan Bonner - Sanford
LB - Zeke Vendenburgh - Illinois state - Vendenburgh had 14 sacks in 2022 with 2 forced fumbles
The Miami Dolphins will likely add more over the next 24 hours.