What is known about Miami Dolphins Chris Brook's injury and why "taken off by cart" doesn't mean what it used to
Chris Brooks was running angry again on Sunday but not as angry as he was showing when he got injured and left the Miami Dolphins game against the Panthers.
By Brian Miller
Right now, the Miami Dolphins are still evaluating the injury to Miami Dolphins undrafted running back, Chris Brooks. We all saw the replay, couldn't really make heads or tails of it, and then saw him trying to get up and leave the field.
Eventually, he was helped off the field and taken to the locker room by cart.
The injury doesn't look good. No we couldn't tell if he simply rolled up his ankle, twisted it, broke it, or tore his Achilles. Mike McDaniel simply said the team was evaluating him as well as Jerome Baker.
Ankle injuries can be very minor but still take weeks to heal. That has many fans speculating that Brooks could be done for at least another four weeks or more.
Chances are, Brooks will end up on IR and his roster spot will be filled with Jeff Wilson who should be back soon.
While his injury isn't good, we have to realize that leaving the field on a cart no longer means something serious or grim. Teams are taking more and more precautions with players that need x-rays or other treatments because it is the fastest way to get the player inside.
In Brook's case, even a ride on the cart didn't tell us much. He appears to rub at his knee but also is shown rotating his ankle around as well. So even after we see a video of him leaving, players giving him attention, we still don't know and won't until someone makes it public.
The Miami Dolphins will play three games before getting their bye-week and they have a few players that will benefit from the time off. Brooks, maybe we are lucky and he too can get back sooner than later.