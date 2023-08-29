Noah Igbinoghene's tenure in Miami is over
Igbinoghene's tenure in Miami ends in a trade, getting sent to Dallas for Kelvin Joseph
By Chance Horan
Noah Igbinoghene's three-year stints was rocky, to say the least, Noah was one of the three Dolphins first-round pick back in 2020 out of Auburn University. Igbinoghene was a multi postional star while he was there playing Wide Receiver before changing to Cornerback before the 2018 season. Coming out of the draft he was seen as explosive very athletic and strong for his 5'10 frame.
Unfortunately, Noah would have no time to learn and watch before getting thrown into the fire in a week two matchup versus the Buffalo Bills and star wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Unfortunately for him and the Dolphins that would not end up well, with Igbinoghene getting burnt multiple times which was a major contributor to the Dolphin's loss that week. Over the next three years, Noah would end up getting benched and pushed down the depth chart for the disappointing play over his time in Aqua.Noah's most memorable moment happening this past year picking off Kenny Pickett in the endzone winning the game for the Dolphins.
Noah Igbinoghene's time in Miami would end on August 29th when Igbinoghene was a possible cut candidate but he would be traded to Dallas for Cornerback Kelvin Joseph. Joseph was a second-round pick in 2021 out of Kentucky and struggled in his time in Dallas with having some off-the-field issues as well.
This trade seems to be like a "change of scenery trade" for two young struggling corners hoping being somewhere else could help them develop into better NFL corners.