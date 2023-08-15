Now is the time the Miami Dolphins need to do a full-court press on signing Dalton Risner
By Matt Serniak
The dust has settled and Dalvin Cook is not playing football in 2023 for the Miami Dolphins. All of us, especially me, who were rubbing it in the Jets fans faces for the last few months about how there was no way Cook would pass up playing in Miami to go north and play for the Jets have to eat it for a little bit. That's how this works or it's how it's supposed to work. But like I always say, you do you.
With Cook going up to New York, it obviously means that the Miami Dolphins didn't use any money on signing him. This means that money is sort of just sitting out there waiting to be used am I right?
I know that some of you have already looked to next year and beyond in terms of what the Dolphin's cap situation is going to look like and I know you know that it's anything fun. We know that the Miami Dolphins have a lot of guys that we want to keep, who they have to keep and we also know to do this they will have to shed a fair amount of cap space. How it will get done? No idea at the moment.
According to OvertheCap, the Dolphins currently have a little over $13M in cap space largely due to Byron Jones exiting the club. That seems like plenty for the Dolphins to say "We need to upgrade the offensive line specifically the left guard position. You know who loves playing left guard, Dalton Risner."
That's the conversation that I hope Chris Grier has with himself last night after the Cook stuff happened. I'm sure it didn't happen because Dalton Risner isn't a cornerback but I still like to think that maybe Grier had an epifinay about trying to acquire Dalton RIser for the 2023 season.
We know that the Liam Eichenberg project is over. We know it and the Dolphins should know it. I also know that Isaiah Wynn looked good last week against the Falcons. He genuinely did and that may be why the Dolphins won't pursue Wynn.
I don't much care. In my opinion, Risner is an upgrade over Wynn, who is a player that can go and play right tackle for Austin Jackson when he inevitably becomes a human turnstile again. Yes, Wynn isn't the player he is at right tackle as he is left guard, but he is better than Jackson.
Dalton Risner has only missed three games in four seasons and he only gave up three sacks last year. Plus, he only had two penalties last year which is something that the Dolphins should be all about since they enjoy fracturing occasional rule.
You can add Risner to an offensive line of Terron Armstead, Connor Williams, Robert Hunt, and Isaiah Wynn and now you may something of a functional offensive line that can both pass and run block which is important in football.
The Jets just went all in for the 2023 season by signing Dalvin Cook. The Miami Dolphins, who I firmly feel are all in this year as well, can put even more chips to the center of the table by signing Dalton Risner. It's an obvious move that should be very much explored and in my opinion, completed. Let's get it done, Chris.
By the Way- Another reason I want Dalton Risner on the Dolphins is that I can add a bunch of gifs and videos of this guy. The name is Dalton.
