Odell Beckham has a good visit with the Dolphins but no contract yet
Odell Beckham visited the Dolphins today and no contract is done but there is another WR that could be a better fit.
By Brian Miller
The interest between the Miami Dolphins and Odell Beckham, Jr. is mutual according to multiple reports but nothing happened today.
The Miami Dolphins held a visit with the former Pro Bowl WR but after what is being termed a "good" visit by some in the media, there is no contract on the table that has been made public. If the Dolphins and Beckham had agreed to a deal we would have known about it.
There is a chance that he remains in Miami and talks will likely continue unless both sides are far apart on what the compensation should be. Last year, Beckham made nearly $13 million and that is far more pricey than the Dolphins should want to spend.
The Dolphins, honestly have better options.
Perhaps the best option would be Hunter Renfrow. It was previously made public that an unnamed WR had preliminary talks with the Dolphins and that Miami is still playing Moneyball with their current salary cap situation. That doesn't mean it was Renfrow but that WR doesn't appear to be on the Dolphins short list, whoever it is.
Renfrow has been a good slot receiver for the Raiders and was released ahead of free agency. His biggest problem has been the fact his quarterbacks were not very good... queue the Tua Tagovaoloa haters.
The Dolphins have to make a decision at WR but they could wait until the draft and potentially add Xavier Worthy in round two but would likely have to trade up in the 2nd round to get him. Brian Thompson is also a possibility but he is considered a round-one WR. Miami may not want to invest another first in the position.