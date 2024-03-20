Odell Beckham has the eye of the Miami Dolphins who are wearing the wrong glasses
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins apparently have interest in wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. but what glasses are they wearing?
Yes, the Miami Dolphins have a need for another WR but they are really dipping into the low end of the free-agent pool to yank Odell out of it. If the Dolphins do indeed add the WR, it will be interesting to hear if any local media ask Chris Grier why.
Beckham used to be elite. He used to be great. He used to be good. Now, he is just another older WR who has moved past his prime and the Miami Dolphins are a team that thinks they can milk one more good year out of him.
Sorry, I'm not wearing the rose-colored glasses with this one.
Yes, OBJ has been a 3-time Pro Bowler. In 2014, 2015, and 2016. Since then, nope. OBJ since 2017 has missed nearly as many games as he has played in. In 2021 he spent time with both the Rams and the Browns after two previous years with the Browns.
In that season, OBJ played in 14 games and started 13 of them not including the playoffs. Last year he spent the year with the Ravens playing in 14 games and starting six of them.
Odell Beckham, Jr. has not had a great season in a very long time and the Dolphins, you would think could find better options.
In the last three seasons, OBJ has around 1,400 yards receiving but he also has 13 TDs so I suppose there is that.
The truth is, OBJ's career is hanging on by year-to-year deals. He has 10 years in the league and has long since been removed from his best seasons. The last 1,000-yard season came in 2019. It was the last great season he had. In his first six seasons, OBJ reached the 1,000-yard mark in five of those years. Since 2020, he has a season-best of 565, which came last year as injuries have plagued his career.
A move to sign OBJ is another sign of the Dolphins playing moneyball with their roster this year. Maybe he works out, maybe he doesn't but hopefully, he won't cost all that much.