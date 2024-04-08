Odell Beckham Jr. reacts to latest Dolphins rumors
OBJ is confused about the rumors.
The Miami Dolphins have been linked to signing Odell Beckham Jr. throughout the offseason and the wide receiver finally spoke up on the matter. On Friday, Beckham tweeted his response to all of the rumors about him potentially signing with the Dolphins.
Odell Beckham Jr.: "Did I sign somewhere?"
The Dolphins don't really need to sign Beckham, as they already have Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle as two of their three starting wide receivers, giving them one of the best WR duos in the league. Beckham also isn't the same receiver that he used to be, as he's struggled to stay healthy and has bounced between different teams.
Beckham spent the 2023 season with the Ravens where he had 565 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games. He didn't play in 2022 due to an injury he sustained in Super Bowl LVI when he was with the Rams. Beckham was on pace to win Super Bowl MVP in that game had he not gotten injured.
The Dolphins also don't have a ton of money to play with, sitting with barely over $3 million in cap space so that throws another wrench into the potential plans of bringing OBJ in.
When someone on X responded to Beckham's initial post with a picture of him in a Dolphins jersey, Beckham responded with "Damn sources got it again" and a bunch of laughing emojis.
It'd be fun to have OBJ in Miami catching passes from Tua Tagovailoa but based on his responses to these rumors, it doesn't sound like that's going to become a reality.