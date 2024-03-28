Offensive lineman's solid pro day should catch the eyes of the Miami Dolphins
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins need for an offensive lineman could lead them in several directions when the NFL Draft arrives and one is starting to see his stock continue to rise.
Graham Barton ran drills at his Pro Day at Duke. The soon-to-be former Blue Devil is rising on draft boards but his stock continues to climb and today's workouts that saw a sub-5 second 40 will only make him more attractive. It was reported that the Giants and Steelers have their eyes on him.
Barton looked good running his drills and his work ethic is getting him noticed.
Barton is an interesting prospect. In 2020, Barton played center for the Blue Devils but then moved back to left tackle for the rest of his college career. Some believe he will make his home in the NFL as a guard.
That could be where a team like the Dolphins sees him. Projected to be a day-one starter for whoever drafts him, Barton checks all the boxes for a lineman. He has good core strength and uses his arms well to create leverage. His footwork is solid enough to process faster pass rushers and move with them. He can block well in the run game and is more than adequate with his pass protection.
Most of the criticism comes with his arm's length. Most draft profiles list this as a hindrance and that could be a reason why more are projecting him as a guard at the next level.
Today was a good day for Barton and it will be interesting to see if he is still on the board when the Dolphins pick.