Offensive MVP De'Von Achane's four-touchdown day helps spark Miami Dolphins' Week 3 win and offensive explosion
De'Von Achane's four-touchdown day was one of the significant offensive bright spots in the Miami Dolphins' 70-20 thrashing of the Denver Broncos in Week 3.
By Pablo Rosero
Scoring a single touchdown in the NFL would make anyone who has ever played football extremely happy. Scoring four touchdowns in your second career game is beyond impressive. Miami Dolphins rookie running back De'Von Achane did just that in the Miami Dolphins' 70-20 victory over the Denver Broncos.
Even while writing this it's hard to process what the Dolphins did. They not only finished three points shy of the NFL single-game scoring record, but they also fell just short of the all-time yardage record.
Players had to show up when they became the first team in NFL history to score five touchdowns through the air and five touchdowns through the ground. Achane scored four touchdowns, two on the ground and two through the air; running back Raheem Mostert scored four, three on the ground and one through the air; wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Robbie Chosen scored a touchdown through the air a piece.
With all those fireworks, it's difficult to pick just one player as the offensive MVP, but Achane feels like the right call.
In his first career game against the New England Patriots, Achane had two total touches for 9 yards. In his second career game, Achane had 18 rushes for 203 yards and two touchdowns, as well as four catches for 30 yards and two touchdowns. Achane's touchdowns came from an 8-yard touchdown run, a 4-yard touchdown reception off of Tua Tagovailoa's impressive no-look shuffle pass, another 10-yard receiving touchdown off a Tagovailoa shuffle pass, and a 67-yard touchdown to get the Dolphins to 70 points.
Not bad for the second time you play on an NFL field.
This performance was not only historic, but it could possibly put to rest the Dolphins' connection with Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. While it is only one game, and the running back room has to both stay healthy and consistent, this is a bright spot for the entire team and an extremely impressive start to Achane's rookie season.