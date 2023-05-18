Offseason topics: Hard Rock Stadium is the perfect fit for Miami Dolphins but lacks one detail
By Brian Miller
Hard Rock Stadium is probably the best name for the Miami Dolphins home stadium since Wayne Huizenga sold the rights but it isn't perfect.
Call it Hard Rock and Miami Dolphins fans know what you are talking about. Call it "The Rock" and fans know what you are talking about. Call it Joe Robbie and most Miami Dolphins fans will strike up a debate that you can't convince them other wise.
The Rock has been home to six Super Bowls, most recently in 2020. It has hosted rock concerts from Paul McCartney to the Rolling Stones and just about everything in between. The grounds surrounding the stadium are home to world class tennis and now a home to Formula One racing.
For the home of the Miami Dolphins, the stadium has gone through far too many changes over the decades.
Joe Robbie - until 1996
Pro Player Park and then Pro Player Stadium until 2005
Dolphins Stadium until 2006
Dolphin Stadium until 2009 dropping the "S"
Land Shark for one year
Sun Life Stadium until 2016
New Miami Stadium for several months after the Sun Life deal was up and no name had been sold.
Finally in August of 2016, Stephen Ross and company made a deal with Hard Rock Casino and Hotels and Hard Rock Stadium was born.
The stadium underwent several years of renovations and when all was said and done, a perfect stadium name adorned the rim of the stadium. Hard Rock just has that feel, that loud roaring impression that gets you hyped walking in. It sends a message to others, this place is loud and proud.
Hard Rock has an edge to it so much more than Sun Life or Land Shark or Pro Player. But while it is the perfect "name" for the stadium since Joe Robbie, it lacks one key detail that would put it over the top. Regardless of who plays in the stadium, whether it be a world class soccer event, concert, or the University of Miami Hurricanes, the logo absolutely sucks because it simply doesn't fit.
The gold and blue would be better served at the University of Michigan than on the facade of a stadium where aqua and orange rule the day. This is the one thing that I can't wrap my head around. It stands out not for being unique but for being out of place.
The colors represent nothing about South Florida or the stadium's history or team. Sure, it may represent the company brand but it is a big miss at least to me.
As you can see, the off-season is alive and well, at least until June 1st arrives and we find out what Chris Grier is up to in his corner office. What do you think about the stadium logo? Should they change the colors? I think a bold orange with an aqua accent would really pop!
Let us know what you think on our Twitter and Facebook pages!