O.J. McDuffie found time to play football while taking care of his mom's soap opera fix
By Brian Miller
How many times do we hear an older member of society tell someone younger, "You have no idea what it was like when we were your age?!" Former Miami Dolphins wideout O.J. McDuffie remembers it all too well.
He and Seth Levit, the power duo, or maybe it should be the "Power Couple" of TheFishTank podcast joined Mike Oliva and BigE on the DolphinsTalk Podcast to discuss NFL undrafted free agents and the upcoming Dolphins training camp when it all spiraled out of control and into the mid-80s fixation with recording soap operas.
This is another classic from the team over at DolphinsTalk, and when you add in the guys from TheFishTank, you have, clearly, the best hosts for a pod anywhere. It's like bringing Dan Marino and O.J. back to the Dolphins in their prime with Tyreek Hill on the roster.
The segment was a small part of a fantastic episode, and for those of you too young to know the rich and often horrible history of the VCR - click the link if you don't know what a VCR is - you can feel their pain.
Yes, there was a time, shortly after us older guys had to manually change the knob on a television to change to one of three channels, that a recording device was made that allowed you to record live television. The problem, as McDuffie points out, is you were stuck watching it, couldn't change the channel, and it could take up an entire day of your life. If you missed it, you were not going to stream it later.
McDuffie found the time to get his mom's soaps recorded and still hit the football field to eventually convince scouts that he was college worthy and then to convince Don Shula he was NFL worthy. McDuffie had a great career with the Dolphins and now continues to bring his insights to all of us, including Seth. The entire episode, like all of them from both podcasts, is a great listen.