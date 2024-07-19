O.J. McDuffie found time to play football while taking care of his mom's soap opera fix

On the latest https://t.co/jTLjtUE3tr Podcast with Mike & @ian693, a conversation about UDFA's quickly turned into a chat about SOAP OPERAS. Mike & @ojmcduffie81 share their history with them, and Seth from @TheFishTank81 is stunned



CLICK HERE TO LISTEN https://t.co/FXo86KT2ke pic.twitter.com/yNxsKEQ4Xy