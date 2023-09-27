On to Buffalo: How the Miami Dolphins can win and lose to the Bills on Sunday
The Miami Dolphins 70 point Sunday is in the rearview mirror and the only thing left to see is the preparation for Sunday's showdown with the Buffalo Bills.
By Brian Miller
Josh Allen is a great quarterback and Miami Dolphins fans have a hard time admitting that. The reality is, he controls whether or not the Bills win or lose.
The Dolphins need to get to Josh Allen. Physically and mentally. When Allen is forced to making rush decisions, he turns the ball over. When his ability to run the ball is taken away, he gets flustered and forces passes that can be picked off.
The thing is if the Dolphins lose this game, chances are, it's because of Josh Allen.
Allen holds this game in his hands. We have to believe that while the Bills defense, one of the best in the league, will hold its own against the Dolphins, there is only so much they can really hold down. Miami will get their opportunities and because of that, they could lose this game by not getting Josh Allen to make mistakes.
Allen has the ability to take control of a game with his legs and if he does that on Sunday, the Dolphins will play on their heels and that will give the Bills plenty of momentum to score a lot of points and if the Dolphins and Bills get into a shootout, it will come down to the clock and who has the ball last.