On to Buffalo: How the Miami Dolphins can win and lose to the Bills on Sunday
The Miami Dolphins 70 point Sunday is in the rearview mirror and the only thing left to see is the preparation for Sunday's showdown with the Buffalo Bills.
By Brian Miller
Tua Tagovailoa has to lead the Miami Dolphins offense once again and make no mistakes in doing so.
So far, Tua has made very few mistakes and none of them have been costly. When he does make a mistake, the defense bails him out. On Sunday, costly mistakes could be the difference in the game and this is where he needs to be perfect.
The Bills are going to throw a lot of looks at the Dolphins defensively and Tua needs to read them quickly and make good decisions. The Bills biggest chance to win this game is due to turnovers.
If Tua can stand in the pocket or move out of it when he has to, making the critical decision downfield is going to be important.
Miami could play from behind at some point in this game and if they do, Tua has to be patient and remain calm while taking what the Bills defense is willing to give up and making them pay for it. He has to avoid forcing big plays and let it happen when the opportunity is there.
Every week we talk about Tua being a non-factor or a non-critical factor. Miami could have beaten both the Patriots and Broncos without Tua's big statistical days, this week, the Dolphins need Tua to have a big day and play smart.