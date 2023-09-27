On to Buffalo: How the Miami Dolphins can win and lose to the Bills on Sunday
The Miami Dolphins 70 point Sunday is in the rearview mirror and the only thing left to see is the preparation for Sunday's showdown with the Buffalo Bills.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins offensive line will be tested this week like no other in the previous three weeks.
Getting pressure on the Miami Dolphins QB is not an easy task. Tua's quick release is hard to defend up front. Defenders simply are not getting to him enough.
The Patriots have a very good front on defense but the Bills is better and they will do everything they can to disrupt Miami's offensive rhythm. If Miami's offensive line falters, so will the offense and the running game.
I expect the Bills to blitz a lot and use four man fronts to fill the running lanes. Matt Milano, especially, will be relied upon to get to Tua quickly and he is the type of player that will take his shots when he has a chance regardless of whether they are legal or not.
Last year, Milano knocked Tua to the ground and some still believe that was the start of the concussion issues. This week, the Oline needs to keep Tua upright if they are to win. If not, the Dolphins are going to have a tought day getting the ball downfield.