On to Buffalo: How the Miami Dolphins can win and lose to the Bills on Sunday
The Miami Dolphins 70 point Sunday is in the rearview mirror and the only thing left to see is the preparation for Sunday's showdown with the Buffalo Bills.
By Brian Miller
Tyreek Hill needs to be Tyreek Hill on Sunday for the Miami Dolphins. This is his big test of the season and he needs to shine.
Hill is an explosive receiver, the best maybe the Dolphins have ever had. He is that good. On Sunday, he will need to play that good. The Bills will try and take him out of the game like the Patriots did and this is where Hill has to exel and go beyond.
If Hill has a big game, the Dolphins offense will have a bigger one. If Hill is catching balls, scoring points, getting first downs, and racking up yards, the Miami Dolphins will be able to run the ball at will, will get Jaylen Waddle and Braxton Berrios involved more, and will have a clear path to leaving Buffalo with a win.
Hill is the key here. If the Bills have to use a corner and a safety to cover him, Hill has to make them use a third guy to do it as well. Hill will open the offense against the Bills and if the Dolphins are scoring points, the Bills' Josh Allen will be forced to keep pace and that could be a big difference in this game.
Typically, I wouldn't say that a single player that is not the QB must have a big game but in this case, this week, that player is Tyreek Hill.