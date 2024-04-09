One of these five offensive tackles should be targets for the Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins have two picks inside the top 55 for the upcoming draft, and many fans would like to see the team address the offensive line. I'm going to give you my list of the top 5 tackle prospects the Dolphins could draft.
By Daulton Drew
4. Kiran Amegadjie - LT - Yale - Projected Early 2nd - Late 2nd
This would be if the Dolphins passed on the O-Line in the first round and picked at 55 without Morgan on the board. The discussion would be between Suamataia and Amegadjie. The latter is an FCS project who gave up 1 sack in three years while at Yale. He played guard and tackle, and has an athletic profile on par with Suamataia. He is extremely powerful but is still able to get to the second level quickly. He lacks awareness and anticipation at times when going out to block linebackers, but this is something that can be improved. The level of competition he played may be a concern, but if all linemen off this list are gone, taking Amegadjie at 55 is a worthwhile pick.