Panthers vs. Dolphins best anytime touchdown scorer picks (Raheem Mostert near lock to score)
Which Dolphins will score in Week 6?
By Peter Dewey
The Miami Dolphins are massive favorites in Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers, which means oddsmakers expect them to score plenty of points.
With that in mind, we can wager on some Dolphins players to find the end zone in Week 6, and there could be a player that has an easy path to a score with De’Von Achane (knee) now on injured reserve.
Here are the three players that I like the most in the betting market to find the end zone in Week 6:
Best anytime touchdown scorer picks for Panthers vs. Dolphins
- Raheem Mostert (-185)
- Tyreek Hill (-145)
- Adam Thielen (+225)
Raheem Mostert anytime touchdown scorer
With Achane out, the Dolphins should rely heavily on Raheem Mostert – even if Jeff Wilson Jr. comes off injured reserve for this matchup.
Mostert has a league-high seven rushing touchdowns this season, and he found the end zone in Week 5 against the New York Giants.
The Panthers are one of the worst defenses in the NFL, allowing a league-high nine touchdowns as well as 4.9 yards per carry. We have to take on some juice here, but Mostert should get six in Week 6.
Tyreek Hill anytime touchdown scorer
Tyreek Hill has found the end zone in all but one game this season, leading the NFL with 651 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns.
Carolina was torched by Jared Goff in Week 5, so I’d expect Tua Tagovailoa and Hill to get just about whatever they want in this matchup.
Hill is a threat to score every time he touches the ball because of his speed, so I love taking him at -145 in a game that’s expected to be an easy Miami win.
Adam Thielen anytime touchdown scorer
Adam Thielen quietly has three scores in the 2023 season, and he was heavily targeted in Week 5 against the Detroit Lions, making 11 catches on 13 targets for 107 yards and a touchdown.
Thielen has at least eight targets in his last four games, and he’s the clear No. 1 option for Bryce Young and the Panthers.
If Carolina gets in a garbage time situation like it did last week, we saw Young and Thielen hook up for a touchdown. At +225, he’s my favorite Panther to score this week.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.