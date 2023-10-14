Panthers vs. Dolphins best same-game parlay for Week 6
By Reed Wallach
The Dolphins are in a very favorable matchup on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.
The Panthers have the worst rush defense in the league in terms of EPA/Rush, and with De'Von Achane set to miss time with a knee injury, that will open up a ton of volume for Raheem Mostert once again. While you can find out our NFL betting expert Iain MacMillian's thoughts on this one here, I'm going to tell you how to make a +1100 same-game parlay all focused around the Dolphins offense.
This four leg parlay was created at DraftKings Sportsbook for a +1100 payout. If you put $10 on this, and all four hit, you will receive $110!
Best same-game parlay for Panthers vs. Dolphins
- Dolphins -14.5
- Dolphins team total OVER 31.5
- Raheem Mostert 100+ rushing yards
- Raheem Mostert 2+ touchdowns
Dolphins -14.5
Let's start our SGP with the Dolphins to win by more than two touchdowns. While the Dolphins let the Giants hang around and flirt with a cover, I think we see Miami flex its muscles a bit on Sunday. Carolina has been prone to letting go of the rope as the game progresses, losing three of five games by double digits, and Miami is going to be able to pick apart this Carolina defense that, as mentioned above, is last in EPA/Rush.
With Miami's ability to generate scoring opportunities, I envision the team can pull away and get margin on the Panthers.
Dolphins team total OVER 31.5
If Miami is going to cover this spread, it'll likely feature going over the team total and we are trying to enhance our payout. The Dolphins have scored at least 31 in three of five games this season, tops in EPA/Play. When the Panthers have faced teams that are top 10 in EPA/Play (Seahawks and Lions), the team has allowed 37 and 42 points.
Raheem Mostert 100+ rushing yards
Here's the fun part.
From my player prop article on Mostert going OVER his rushing yards total of 77.5.
Achane missed Week 1, played 10% of snaps in Week 2 before playing over 40% in the last three games . Mostert saw his numbers dwindle to below 60% in three straight after being on the field for over 70% of snaps in the first two games. The trend is clear that Achane was eating away at Mostert's reps.
With Achane out, this is going to be Mostert's backfield. When he was out, Mostert had double digit touches and now has an incredibly favorable matchup against this Panthers defense that is last in EPA/Rush. With the team playing from ahead for most of this game, expect Mostert to have a monster day on the ground.
He went over 100 yards once this season, Week 2 against New England, and he is in line to do it again.
Raheem Mostert 2+ touchdowns
Mostert has seven touchdowns on the season and they've come in bunches, scoring three times against the Broncos and twice against the Patriots.
It helps our casue that Carolina is tied for the most rushing touchdowns allowed per game this season, allowing nearly two per game.
