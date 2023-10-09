Panthers vs. Dolphins Week 6 Opening Odds Suggest Blowout Win
The Dolphins are a big home favorite, but the Panthers haven't covered the spread once this season
Miami is one of the biggest favorites in Week 6 of the NFL season, favored by nearly two full touchdowns over the visiting Panthers.
The Dolphins reasserted themselves with a convincing win over the Giants in Week 5, and there could be a repeat performance against a struggling Carolina team.
It can sometimes be difficult to find betting value in a game this lopsided, but let’s dig a little deeper.
Panthers vs. Dolphins Week 6 Opening Odds
The Dolphins are 13.5-point favorites with -900 moneyline odds ($900 bet to win $100!) against the Panthers with the total points set at 48.
But if any team in the NFL is capable of covering a big spread, it’s Miami. The Dolphins are 4-1 against the spread (ATS) this season, covering a 13-point spread last week in a 31-16 win over New York.
Carolina, on the other hand, hasn’t covered the spread once this season, going 0-4-1 ATS so far with the fourth-worst point differential and the most penalties per game in the NFL.
If you’d instead like to bet on Dolphins players rather than the spread, you could look into backing one of Miami’s electric running backs, Raheem Mostert or De’Von Achane.
Carolina is allowing 140.8 rushing yards per game (26th in NFL) and 1.8 rushing touchdowns per game (T-32nd in NFL).
