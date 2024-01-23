Patrick Mahomes is the reason some Miami Dolphins fans want to see more from Tua Tagovailoa
Quarterbacks are not made the same and Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa isn't made like Patrick Mahomes.
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins fans took to social media this week to laugh at Josh Allen and the Bills and then wonder why Tua Tagovailoa can't be more like Patrick Mahomes.
I'm not a fan of Mahomes. I think he is an exciting player to watch but I have an issue with sports egos. Mahomes for whatever reason rubs me the wrong way but man that kid can play the position like few others. Tua Tagovailoa is far from Mahomes, in talent.
Tyreek Hill arrived in Miami back in 2022 and immediately said that Tagovailoa was more accurate than Mahomes. That stirred up the "hornet's nest of controversy." It still swarms around fans today.
No one expects Tua to play like Mahomes. That is asking way too much of any QB. As good as Josh Allen is, or Lamar Jackson is, or any other QB is, Mahomes' style of play is something few QBs possess. It's not a knock on those other QBs, Mahomes just plays differently.
Tua can't play like that either and he doesn't have to. When fans say "I wish Tua was more like Mahomes" or any other QB for that matter, it isn't about the play style. It's about situational awareness and shouldering the team.
Mahomes entered the 2023 season with the worst personnel of his career. This was the year the Chiefs offense would dip and to some degree, it did. The Chiefs were far from perfect this year but they still find themselves in the AFC Championship game...again.
The question is how? Well, Mahomes is the reason. The Chiefs have a good defensive unit but offensively, Mahomes shoulders that team. He leads them. The game isn't too big for him and when he needs to make plays, he finds a way.
Tua hasn't hit that level yet. Many believe he can't. I think he needs more time. I dismiss his first two seasons in the NFL under Brian Flores. It was a trainwreck. His first two years under McDaniel have been good but there is a lot more work to be done.
Tua has to figure out how to extend plays, how to move around the pocket better, and create opportunities. Getting a better offensive line will surely help with that development but with the skill players on his roster, something isn't clicking and it needs to start.
Tua is never going to be Mahomes. He doesn't need to be. He needs to be Tua Tagovailoa and Tua Tagovailoa needs to mature. If the Dolphins are going to go deeper in the playoffs, even win a playoff game, they need their QB to be the guy that everyone looks to when it is all on the line.
So far, Tua has shown he can be that guy but when it comes down to it, he is far too inconsistent. That is what needs to change as well. When he can do that, he will become an elite QB and the Miami Dolphins' opportunities to win will increase.
Watching Mahomes is incredible and when you compare him to Tua, it's an injustice. I just want to see the awareness from Tua and his ability to consistently beat good teams by taking the game on his back. I haven't seen anything but glimpses so far.