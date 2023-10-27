Patriots vs. Dolphins best NFL prop bets for Week 8 (Target Tyreek Hill)
The Miami Dolphins suffered their second loss of the season in Week 7, but now they return home to take on the New England Patriots for the second time this season.
You can find out my best bet for this game, as well as my picks for the rest of the NFL Week 8 slate, in the latest edition of the "Road to 272 Bets".
In this article, we're talking about prop bets. I'm going to break down my three favorite player props for this AFC East showdown. If you want to tag along with these, I'd recommend doing so at DraftKings Sportsbook. For a limited time, new users who click the link below to sign up for an account will receive $200 in bonus bets and daily sweat-free same-game parlays when they place their first $5 bet!
Patriots vs. Dolphins player prop bets
- Tua Tagovailoa OVER 270.5 passing yards
- Tyreek Hill OVER 87.5 receiving yards
- Rhamondre Stevenson UNDER 39.5 rushing yards
Tua Tagovailoa OVER 270.5 passing yards
Tua Tagovailoa averaged 272.9 passing yards per game last season and 298.9 passing yards per game this year, so if oddsmakers continue to set his passing yards total at 270.5, then I'm going to keep betting the OVER.
The Dolphins should also stick to the air to move the ball on the Patriots as New England ranks first in the NFL in opponent yards per carry. Meanwhile, they're 13th in opponent yards per pass attempt giving up 6.3 yards per throw.
Tyreek Hill OVER 87.5 receiving yards
In a similar vein to Tua's passing yards total, Hill is crushing 87.5 receiving yards per game this season at 128.9. There's no reason why he won't continue to hit this number, especially with the Patriots struggling to stop the pass at times this season.
I'll double-up and take the OVER on Hill's receiving yards.
Rhamondre Stevenson UNDER 39.5 rushing yards
The Miami Dolphins have proved that they can stop the run, completely shutting down the run game of the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. They've allowed a measly 3.3 yards per carry over their last three games.
Stevenson has also seen a reduced workload when it comes to the Patriots' run game. Stevenson has only averaged nine carries per game over their last three contests and he only went over 40 yards in one of those games. I think he's going to go well over this total against the Dolphins.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!