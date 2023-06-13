Player preview: Defensive Tackle Jaylen Twyman
A new season is coming, and the expectations for the Miami Dolphins are very high. With this type of squad, it is said that they have great chances to end 1st in the AFC East. But there is a downside for the players because coach Mike McDaniel will only carry 53 players into this season. The list will be defined during training camp and the roast. Do you think Jaylen Twyman has what it takes to enter the list?
This is the second year of Jaylen in the NFL, and the first one with the Miami Dolphins. He was selected as a 6th-round pick (199th overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings.
But since being drafted, Jaylen couldn't demonstrate his value and skill with the Vikings because, after the Draft, he was signed for the practice squad, and in October of last year, he was released by the Minnesota team.
Only six days later, he joined the Dolphins for the practice squad, and in January 2023, the Miami team signed him to a reserve/future contract.
- Salary Situation
$750.000 Cap Number. if he is released the total Dead Money is $0, which means the Dolphins will have a Saving Cap of $750.000.
The training camp is crucial for Twyman because even though it is his second year in the elite, in the Miami squad, there are players with far more years than him, that why it will be difficult for him to find his spot. But if he have the minutes he deserve, he could make it into the list, but he would need a miracle.
Prediction - Jaylen Twyman could make it into the list if a DT is injured during training camp.