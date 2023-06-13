Player Preview: Tight End Kion Smith
Being close to the start of the season, Mike McDaniel has to decide which player will defend the colors of the Dolphins in September. As you know, the Miami franchise will be taking 53 players into the season squad. Will you give Kion Smith a shot on the list for this season?
Kion started his career in the NFL, not by getting drafted, but by signing with the Atlanta Falcons as a college free agent on May 2021. But in August of that same year, he was waived off by the Falcons, and two days later, he joined the Miami Dolphins practice squad.
During 2021 and 2022, Kion was sent on and off of the practice squad, without the opportunity to prove himself on the field with the rest of the team. But in January 2023, The Miami Dolphins signed Kion to a reserve/future contract.
- Salary situation
$870.000 Cap Number. If he is released, Dead money is $0, which means the Dolphins will have $870.000 in Cap Savings.
Kion Smith will have a difficult process to get into the list, because, in the position he develop his skills, there are players with more experience like him. And with the two rookies recently drafted, he will have to show all his level and determination to be considered by the coach.
Prediction - Kion will have to make the training camp of his life to compete for a spot on the list, if he doesn't do it, he will not make it into the list.