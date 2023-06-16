Players the Miami Dolphins could release or restructure to pay Wilkins, Williams, and Cook
The Miami Dolphins have several roster moves that they could make to save money and maybe use that money to sign Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler, and Connor Williams. Maybe add Dalvin Cook as well.
By Brian Miller
After months of speculation, the Miami Dolphins have not added running back Dalvin Cook. One reason could be money. After months of speculation, the Dolphins haven't extended Christian Wilkins. One big reason is money. So how does Miami get this all done? It starts with cutting players.
The Dolphins have to make some big decisions by the start of the season but they should be of the mindset now to make some decisions sooner rather than later. To do so, Chris Grier has to decide what is important for his franchise and what roster will get them a division title or maybe challenge for the Super Bowl.
Miami has decisions to make on Christian Wilkins' future. Zach Sieler and Raekwon Davis are also both impending free agents after the 2023 season and Connor Williams is holding out of mandatory camp for a new contract. Of the four, Sieler and Williams should be the easiest to get done but still, the Dolphins need money.
According to OverTheCap.com, the Dolphins have just over $13 million to spend and much of that will need to be kept for in-season use. So, the Dolphins need to turn to their own roster and make some moves.
The first obvious release would be Cedrick Wilson, Jr. and his release would save a lot.
The Dolphins could be hoping to trade Wilson but they won't get much for him in compensation and that wouldn't be a big deal but they are also not likely going to get another team to eat his entire contract. That makes moving Wilson difficult and Grier needs to look at his WR unit and realize that Wilson may not have a big role in the offense.
Wilson will count $8 million against the cap and if released, he will count $6 million in dead money. This is not a good contract and is a low-point in Grier's tenure with the Dolphins. He vastly overpaid for Wilson and did not get the reward he had hoped for. The best Miami could hope for would be to trade him, should they find a suitable offer as it would save $7 million. But again, that isn't likely and $2 million is the most Miami is likely to recoup this year.