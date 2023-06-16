Players the Miami Dolphins could release or restructure to pay Wilkins, Williams, and Cook
The Miami Dolphins have several roster moves that they could make to save money and maybe use that money to sign Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler, and Connor Williams. Maybe add Dalvin Cook as well.
By Brian Miller
Keion Crossen is set to count $3.1 million against the Miami Dolphins cap but releasing him would make a lot of sense.
Crossen was part of the Dolphins backfield last year after decimating injuries plagued the roster at the position. Miami added a rookie CB that should see plenty of playing time this year and they have their injured players returning from last season.
It would make sense to thin the CB room ahead of camp and give some of the younger players more reps. Releasing Crossen gives the Dolphins the full return of $3.1 million that could be used to towards one of the in-house four players that need to be retained after 2023.
While releasing Crossen may not pay for Christian Wilkins, the money could go to making Connor Williams a little happier.
Crossen is likely going to be more or less relegated to special teams and should he be released and the Dolphins run into more injury issues this year, Crossen could still be available off the street.
Crossen has spent five seasons in the NFL and has played for four teams. In 2022, despite the injuries, Crossen started only two games and contributed 32 tackles in 16 games.