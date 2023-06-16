Players the Miami Dolphins could release or restructure to pay Wilkins, Williams, and Cook
The Miami Dolphins have several roster moves that they could make to save money and maybe use that money to sign Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler, and Connor Williams. Maybe add Dalvin Cook as well.
By Brian Miller
If the Dolphins really needed to add money they could part ways with fullback Alec Ingold and save some decent money.
Alec Ingold is a bowling ball in a good way but in Miami, Mike McDaniels threw a lot of gutter-balls last year and didn't use Ingold the right way. This year he needs to get his FB more involved, especially if they are paying more than $3 million.
Releasing or trading Ingold would save the Dolphins $3 million and while I wouldn't like that to happen, you have to wonder what Miami is paying for if they are not going to use him consistently.
Ingold's stats last season were consistent with his time with the Raiders. He posted 105 yards on 15 receptions, the most of his career and second most receiving yards, and also ran 6 times for 8 yards and a touchdown.
Ingold's primary job is short-yardage situations but the Dolphins are hoping to develop Jon Lovett at the position as well. Lovett may eventually be Ingold's replacement but Miami didn't see Lovett last season as he was injured early.
Is Ingold a luxury item on the offense or is he the do it all jack-of-trades that quietly get his job done? That is for Grier to decide but for $3 million in cap space he worth the money to keep and also worth the money to put somewhere else.