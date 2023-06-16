Players the Miami Dolphins could release or restructure to pay Wilkins, Williams, and Cook
The Miami Dolphins have several roster moves that they could make to save money and maybe use that money to sign Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler, and Connor Williams. Maybe add Dalvin Cook as well.
By Brian Miller
Truth be told, the Miami Dolphins don't have to make big moves and release players to get more money. There are guys that can be extended and thus that too saves money.
When we start talking about money we have to look at what Christian Wilkins is making now, $10 million in comparison to what he will make, likely $20 million a year. Wilkins will be expensive and new reports indicate both sides still want to get a deal done this year.
Getting a deal done for Wilkins now could save a lot of money this year but that money will come do in the future. The Dolphins know that but they still need to get it done. Had they done this earlier in the year, they could have saved some money but with other DTs getting deals around the NFL, his price is pretty much set but the longer the Dolphins wait, the more that number could rise.
Why Connor Williams is holding out is anyone's guess. Yes, he was consistent and started every game last year at center and yes, Williams is on his final season of his deal and he wants to be protected.
Last season, Williams played the entire year. It is the first time in his career that he has started every game. Miami could release Williams if they wanted to, they don't, and save $5 million but what they need to do is extend him.
Miami fans may not like that idea but Chris Grier set that precedent when he caved to Xavien Howard.