Players the Miami Dolphins could release or restructure to pay Wilkins, Williams, and Cook
The Miami Dolphins have several roster moves that they could make to save money and maybe use that money to sign Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler, and Connor Williams. Maybe add Dalvin Cook as well.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have a huge decision to make ahead of the 2024 season and Robert Hunt is one of the moves Miami has to make.
Robert Hunt could save the Dolphins money this year in two ways. Getting him a new extension could save money from the $3.8 million is set to make in 2023 but also would come in cheaper that the rise expected from 2023 to 2024 in contract money.
Hunt is one of only three offensive linemen that has proven his value to the team. The other two are Williams and Terron Armstead and you could argue that Hunt's availability compared to Armstead brings more value.
That brings us also to Zach Sieler. He would save Miami $2.9 million in cap space but the Dolphins could shave a bit off if they extend him. Sieler is not going to bring in Wilkins money but could come in around $25 million to $30 million on a new extension and that could save some cap space this year.
Finally we come to the reality that if the Dolphins want Dalvin Cook and can get him for around $6 million, they will need to gain money and roster space. Cook would make two players unnecessary.
Salvon Ahmed - releasing him would save $1.1 million
Myles Gaskin - releasing him would save $975 thousand