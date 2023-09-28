PointsBet NFL Promo: Get 10 DAYS Worth of $100 Bonus Bets for Any Game!
Get a second chance up to $100 for 10 consecutive days at PointsBet
By Joe Summers
PointsBet has a brand-new sign-up promo available to celebrate the Dolphins' historic start to the season.
Your first wager of up to $100 for each of the next TEN DAYS will be covered by PointsBet and refunded in bonus bets if you lose, giving you another chance! That's up to $1,000 in potential bonus funds!
See below how to claim this limited-time offer.
PointsBet NFL Sign-Up Promo
If you sign up for PointsBet and deposit $10 or more, your first real-cash wager of up to $100 for each of the next ten days will be returned as bonus bets if you don't win, guaranteed!
To get your bonuses, follow these easy steps:
1. Sign up for PointsBet with this link (no promo code required)
2. Verify your identity and location
3. Deposit at least $10
That's it! Your first real-money wager of up to $100 for each of the next 10 days will then be sent back in bonus bets if you lose.
Note that only your first wager of each day in that period will be covered. If you place multiple bets in a day, only the first will be covered. If you don't place a bet for a day in that stretch, you'll lose that day's bonus.
Only new PointsBet users in states with legal sports betting can claim this offer and it won't be available for long. Get a second chance for ten straight days by signing up for PointsBet now!
Dolphins vs. Bills Odds, Spread and Total at PointsBet
Despite its incredible start, Miami is a slight road underdog to the Bills. This offer means you can back your Dolphins in a few different ways both this week and next, since you've got 10 days worth of bonuses to use!
Whether you're betting on the moneyline or spread or even looking at a player prop or parlay is up to you. PointsBet makes it easy to find all of your options and make your favorite bets.
You'll also love the user-friendly interface, exclusive odds boosts, helpful tutorials, responsible gaming tools and rewards program that'll keep the paydays coming.
Don't miss out on an opportunity this good - sign up for PointsBet today!
